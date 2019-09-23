The New Frozen 2 Trailer Goes Full Epic Fantasy

Screenshot: Disney

When Frozen first burst onto the scene in 2013, it mixed all kinds of genres (musicals, dysfunctional family dramas, road-trip comedies, deconstructed fairytales, climate fiction) into the most successful film of the year. Now, six years (!!!) later, the sequel seems to be going full epic fantasy.

In the trailer alone, we get a mist-emitting Stonehenge proxy, a storytelling Aurora Borealis, shots that look eerily similar to Annihilation (2018), ice-swords, platinum blonde hairdos plucked straight from the head of King Thranduil, Wildlings, an Enchanted Forest, stone giants, murderous water-ponies, explosive neon-pink will o’ the wisps, and more.

Here’s the official synopsis, according to IMDb:

Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom.

Frozen 2 comes to theaters November 22.