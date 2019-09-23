All the New and Returning SFF Television for Fall 2019

Well, this is a disappointment to say the least. A few years ago when I first started doing this Fall TV schedule list, I did it in part because there were so many speculative fiction shows on the air that I needed a way to keep track of everything. However, this year it’s almost the opposite. The amount of spec fic television has dwindled dramatically.

Two factors seem to be at play here: a trend shift and streaming’s lack of a seasonal schedule. In the first, we’ve been seeing the decline of SFF and horror and the rise of sitcoms and procedurals/dramas (shows about cops, lawyers, investigators, doctors, emergency service providers, etc. where the core group either solve a mystery or deal with intergroup issues, often with overlap between the two) for a while now. You can argue forever about why this is happening—my theory has to do with seeking the familiar and easy as a way of exerting control over an increasingly chaotic world—but the result is a whole lotta network sameness. Add to that the wonky scheduling caused by networks and cable still bound to premieres in September and October with midseason premieres in January, and streaming sites launching one or two shows every month all year round. And this is what you get. With practically every network launching a streaming site over the next two years, the Fall TV premiere schedule will likely become a thing of the past. But for now, let’s just enjoy the ride.

What follows is all the new and returning science fiction, fantasy, horror, and speculative-adjacent shows for the Fall 2019 television season. New shows are in bold.

September

Friday Sept. 6

Niko and the Sword of Light (Amazon—S2)

Titans (DC Universe—S2)

I’m still not sure how I feel about a gritty take on the Teen Titans, but the first season got good reviews overall, so it’s worth a gander.

Thursday Sept. 12

The I-Land (Netflix—S1)

I…uh…what in the world did I just watch?!

Friday Sept. 13

Room 104 (HBO—S3)

Undone (Amazon—S1)

Trippy, surreal, and breathtaking. Get into it.

Saturday Sept. 14

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar (Nickelodeon—S1)

Wednesday Sept. 18

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX 10p—S9)

Friday Sept. 20

Disenchantment (Netflix—S2)

Thursday Sept. 26

Creepshow (Shudder—S1)

A horror anthology just in time for October.

The Good Place (NBC 9p—S4, final season)

This broke me.

Friday Sept. 27

Dragons: Rescue Riders (Netflix—S1)

If you liked the How to Train Your Dragon movies, then this is the show for you.

Van Helsing (Syfy 10p—S4)

Sunday Sept. 29

The Simpsons (Fox—S32)

God Friended Me (CBS 8:30p—S2)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox 9p—S10)

Robot Chicken (Adult Swim—S10)

October

Friday Oct. 4

Light as a Feather (Hulu—S2)

Big Mouth (Netflix—S3)

Peaky Blinders (Netflix—S5)

Saturday Oct. 5

Star Wars Resistance (Disney Channel—S2)

Sunday Oct. 6

Batwoman (CW—S1)

All I want is for it to just be about Batwoman. Not about trying to find Batman or trying to become the next Batman or anything Bruce Wayne at all. Just let her be her own hero.

The Walking Dead (AMC—S10)

Supergirl (CW—S5)

This show was good on CBS, but it’s frakking great on the CW. They’re doing things most shows only dream of.

Mr. Robot (USA—S4, final season)

Monday Oct. 7

Black Lightning (CW—S3)

I hope y’all are watching this awesome show.

Tuesday Oct. 8

The Flash (CW—S6)

Wednesday Oct. 9

Riverdale (CW—S4)

Tailor made to my interests. And yeah, I know it’s not SFF, but it’s so off the wall that there is plenty to entice spec fic fans.

Nancy Drew (CW—S1)

If Riverdale is any indication, I’m going to love this show so hard.

Thursday Oct. 10

Supernatural (CW—S15, final season)

Between this and Arrow, the CW is losing two big pillars. Here’s hoping they can find a good replacement.

Legacies (CW—S2)

Friday Oct. 11

The Birch (Facebook Watch—S1)

Are You Afraid of the Dark (Nickelodeon—S1)

I have vivid memories of staying up late to watch this on SNICK with my hands over my face and a blanket wrapped around me. Can’t wait for the reboot.

Charmed (CW—S2)

Monday Oct. 14

Scream (VH1—S3)

Tuesday Oct. 15

Arrow (CW—S8, final season)

Despite its ups and many downs, I’m gonna be sad to see this show go.

The Purge (USA—S2)

Wednesday Oct. 16

Limetown (Facebook Watch—S1)

Sunday Oct. 20

Watchmen (HBO—S1)

I’m only here for Regina King.

Wednesday Oct. 23

Castle Rock (Hulu—S2)

Season two takes on Misery.

November

Friday Nov. 1

For All Mankind (Apple TV+—S1)

Ronald D. Moore helms a sci-fi alt-history show about what would’ve happened if the USSR landed on the moon first.

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+—S1)

Yes, this is a remake of the ‘90s PBS kids show. No, I don’t know how I feel about it being remade by Apple of all companies.

See (Apple TV+—S1)

A show about blind people where none of the actors are blind? No thank you.

Sunday Nov. 3

Kidding (Showtime—S2)

Monday Nov. 4

His Dark Materials (HBO—S1)

Tuesday Nov. 12

The Mandalorian (Disney+—S1)

MY BODY IS READY.

Friday Nov. 15

The Man in the High Castle (Amazon—S4, final season)

November TBA

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim—S4)

December

Friday Dec. 13

Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu—S3)

The Expanse (Amazon—S4)

ALIENS y’all.

December TBA

Making It (NBC—S2)

The Great British Baking Show of crafting.

TBA and 2020

Fall 2019

Harley Quinn (DC Universe—S1)

Color me excited!

2020

Outlander (Starz—S5, Sunday Feb. 16)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC—S7)

Noice.

Daybreak (Netflix—S1)

Doom Patrol (DC Universe—S2)

Anyone reading the comics? Super great. Highly recommend.

Legends of Tomorrow (CW—S5)

Con: My sweet cinnamon roll Ray Palmer is leaving this season. Pro: Brandon Routh gets to be Superman one last time.

The Orville (Fox—S3)

Roswell, New Mexico (CW—S2)

Aka the best alien primetime melodrama since the first Roswell, aka YES PLEASE GIVE ME MORE, aka my current obsession.

The 100 (CW—S7)

