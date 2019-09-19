Jeffrey Dean Morgan Will Play the Lead in an Adaptation of James Herbert’s Shrine

"Blur background" by luc legay is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, whom you might know as Negan from The Walking Dead, the dad of the Winchester boys on Supernatural, or the guy who is not Javier Bardem, is taking on yet another horror project ⁠— this time on the big screen. Deadline has reported that he’ll be playing the lead in an upcoming adaptation of James Herbert’s 1983 horror novel Shrine, to be written and directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos.

Here’s the book’s official synopsis, from Pan Macmillan:

In James Herbert’s Shrine, a deaf-mute girl recovers her hearing and sight upon seeing a vision of a woman in white. A vision who proclaims herself the Immaculate Conception. Her village is shocked as she starts performing miracles and the site of the visitation becomes a shrine. But as pilgrims flock to the village, a local priest begins to have doubts. Are the miracles acts of God or the work of something wicked? And when he dies in suspicious circumstances it seems the source of the miracles is far from holy. Who will stop the ancient force from using the girl as an instrument of its despicable evil?

Morgan will presumably play the “disgraced journalist” who investigates these miracles for career-rejuvenating purposes, to less than stellar results.

Filming for Shrine begins next February, according to Deadline.

