Hou Yi and Red Riding Hood Experience a Lifetime of Adventure in Burning Roses, a New Book by S.L. Huang

Tor.com Publishing is excited to announce Burning Roses, a new novella from S.L. Huang, coming in 2020.

When Rosa (aka Red Riding Hood) and Hou Yi the Archer join forces to stop the deadly sunbirds from ravaging the countryside, their quest will take the two women, now blessed and burdened with the hindsight of middle age, into a reckoning of sacrifices made and mistakes mourned, of choices and family and the quest for immortality.

S. L. Huang has a math degree from MIT and is a weapons expert and professional stuntwoman who has worked in Hollywood on Battlestar Galactica and a number of other productions. Her novels include the Cas Russell series (formerly known as Russel’s Attic), which begins with Zero Sum Game. Huang’s short fiction has appeared in Strange Horizons, Nature, Daily Science Fiction, and The Best American Science Fiction & Fantasy 2016.

Burning Roses, a gorgeous fairy tale of love and family, of demons and lost gods, arrives in 2020.