It’s the Night Monkey’s Turn to Shine in the Spider-Man: Far From Home Digital Release Trailer

Wed Sep 18, 2019 10:41am 2 comments Favorite This
Screenshot: Sony Pictures Entertainment

It’s the Night Monkey’s world, and we’re all just living in it. Peter Parker’s hastily improvised Spider-Man-but-in-a-black-suit alter-ego is getting his own movie at last.

Psych! It’s just the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s digital release, made up entirely of Night Monkey-centric scenes from the movie. Still, we’ll admit to being quite taken by the editing and weirdly compelling tagline (“When night falls…a new hero rises. The night belongs…to the monkey.”). Plus, you get to see what the Night Monkey’s logo would look like, and let’s just say it’s very…Graphic Design Is My Passion.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be released on digital today and Blu-Ray on October 1. You can check out a list of features on the digital release over at io9.

