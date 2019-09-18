Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

A Single Mom Raises a Superhero in the First Trailer for Raising Dion

Wed Sep 18, 2019 12:18pm 2 comments 7 Favorites [+]
Screenshot: Netflix

It’s hard enough being a single mom, but when the child you’re raising is a burgeoning superhero with tons of reality-bending abilities, this comes with an entirely different set of challenges. That’s the premise of Netflix’s new sci-fi drama series, Raising Dion, which just dropped its new trailer.

Based on Dennis Liu and Jason Piperberg’s comic book, the series follows Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) as she takes on the upbringing of her preternaturally gifted son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after her scientist husband Mark (Michael B. Jordan) dies in a mysterious accident, implied to be related to Dion’s as-yet-uncontrolled superpowers. As Dion explores his newfound abilities in some very visually striking ways (Floating milk and Froot Loops! Suspending fish in bubbles! Giving his mom a mini-fireworks show indoors!), Nicole has to juggle regular parenting stuff with protecting her son from a conspiracy involving scientists who are tracking down people with superpowers one by one.

Raising Dion hits Netflix October 4.

citation

2 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.