A Single Mom Raises a Superhero in the First Trailer for Raising Dion

Screenshot: Netflix

It’s hard enough being a single mom, but when the child you’re raising is a burgeoning superhero with tons of reality-bending abilities, this comes with an entirely different set of challenges. That’s the premise of Netflix’s new sci-fi drama series, Raising Dion, which just dropped its new trailer.

Based on Dennis Liu and Jason Piperberg’s comic book, the series follows Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) as she takes on the upbringing of her preternaturally gifted son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after her scientist husband Mark (Michael B. Jordan) dies in a mysterious accident, implied to be related to Dion’s as-yet-uncontrolled superpowers. As Dion explores his newfound abilities in some very visually striking ways (Floating milk and Froot Loops! Suspending fish in bubbles! Giving his mom a mini-fireworks show indoors!), Nicole has to juggle regular parenting stuff with protecting her son from a conspiracy involving scientists who are tracking down people with superpowers one by one.

Raising Dion hits Netflix October 4.