Watch the Trailer for Supernatural’s Final Season

Mon Sep 16, 2019
The final season of Supernatural is almost here.

The CW dropped a trailer on Friday the 13th, giving a sneak peak at what’s to come in the 15th season of the demon-hunting brothers’ journey. It seems that every soul that was vanquished to hell has come back, and now the Winchester bros must face off against old enemies…

The trailer definitely feels like a callback to earlier seasons, with Sam and Dean kicking butt and crossing out names on their demon-hunted list.

Watch the trailer below:

