The First Trailer for Nickelodeon’s Are You Afraid of the Dark? Reboot Is Here

Fri Sep 13, 2019
Screenshot: NickRewind

There’s a new Midnight Society in town! Nickelodeon has released the first trailer for the upcoming reboot of its spooky classic, Are You Afraid of the Dark?

As in the original series, a group of friends gathers around a campfire to try and out-scare each other with increasingly spoopier tales. This time, however, it looks like the lines between fiction and reality get way more blurred, a la Scary Stories to Tell In the DarkInstead of getting extinguished by the Midnight Society’s signature red bucket, the Carnival of Doom in one story finds its way into real life, and the kids have to figure out how to make it out alive.

The three-part limited series hits Nickelodeon October 11.

