James Gunn Announces Full Suicide Squad Cast on Twitter–No Joker, Deadshot, Killer Croc, or Katana

Fri Sep 13, 2019
Screenshot: Warner Bros. Pictures

In a tweet earlier today, director James Gunn released the full cast of the new, upcoming Suicide Squad reboot movie (now called The Suicide Squad):

Many familiar cast names in this list. And many brand new. Looks like we won’t see Deadshot, Joker, Killer Croc, or Katana again. But according to Deadline we can look forward the following additions to the villainous crew:

Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian (as Polka-Dot Man), Daniela Melchior (as Ratcatcher), Flula Borg, Steve Agee (as King Shark), with Nathan Fillion, and Taika Waititi.

No word on which character Peter “The Doctor” Capaldi might play, or how his amazing cranky energy will toss this cast around like a blender full of marbles.

The Suicide Squad is planned to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.

