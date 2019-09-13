Get Your First Look at Annie Wilkes In the Castle Rock Season 2 Teaser

Screenshot: Hulu

One of Stephen King’s most terrifying villains is coming to Castle Rock! The Hulu original dropped a teaser for its second season on Friday, and this one’s all about Misery’s Annie Wilkes.

Lizzy Caplan’s version of the evil stan made famous by Kathy Bates is front and center in this teaser. Although it’s light on dialog, it’s stuffed with snippets of Annie scaring the shit out of Castle Rock’s residents, and the audience. We see her stalking menacingly down the hall of a hospital, narrowly avoiding death in a car crash, Googling herself, and well, just see for yourself.

It also looks as though she has a daughter in this version, with whom she’s on the run to avoid getting prosecuted for murder.

Here’s the season’s official synopsis, from Hulu’s YouTube channel:

In Season 2, a feud between warring clans comes to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan), Stephen King’s nurse from hell, gets waylaid in Castle Rock.

The show returns to Hulu on October 23.