Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Explore Carnival Row With This Official RPG While You Wait For Season 2

Fri Sep 13, 2019 11:49am 1 comment 1 Favorite [+]
Screenshot: Amazon Studios

Amazon’s Carnival Row has garnered some mixed reviews since it premiered last mont, but we really enjoyed it — a thoughtful Victorian drama that examines themes of racial inequality and colonialism. Prior to its debut, Amazon announced that it had renewed the series for a second season, meaning that those who enjoyed the first eight episodes will have something to look forward to.

But it’ll be a while before that next season begins streaming. Fortunately, those who enjoyed the show will be able to keep returning: Nerdist partnered with Amazon, Legendary Television and Monte Cook Games to produce an official RPG rulebook that uses the Cypher RPG System, which you can download for free.

The 36-page rulebook outlines a broad set of rules, allowing players to create Human, Faerie, Faun, Trow, Centaur, Kobold, and Marrok characters as they navigate the world. The book also provides some interesting background material on the world — delving a bit into the history and culture of the two worlds and the societies that inhabit them. There’s also some additional information about the Burgue and its inhabitants — including characters from the game, should you want to incorporate them into a game that you play on your own.

Additionally, Nerdist created a series of their own characters, outlining their creation in a video. They’re also included in the book.

The book isn’t as exhaustive as a proper RPG guidebook: it’s a novel promotional tie-in that makes sense, given the immersive world that the series presents viewers. But, it’s enough for curious fans and gamers to play around with the setting while they wait for the next season to roll around.

citation

1 Comment

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.