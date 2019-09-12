Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

This Lord of the Rings Fan-Comic by Molly Ostertag is the Perfect Post-Credits Scene

Thu Sep 12, 2019 12:51pm 23 comments 5 Favorites [+]
Courtesy of Molly Ostertag

Yeah, we know that Return of the King had 17 endings but there was still one ending that seemed to be missing entirely. An exchange between Frodo and Sam that, in this day and age, would make a perfect post-credits scene.

But it was always in our heads until last week, when artist/writer/graphic novelist Molly Ostertag gifted the whole entire internet with a fan-comic that perfectly realizes what a lot of us here in the office tend to think and talk about after marathoning all 11+ hours of Peter Jackson’s trilogy.

“I woke up after marathoning Lord of the Rings and could not do anything else until I drew this,” she wrote on Twitter. The ensuing six-part comic picks up after Frodo leaves Middle-earth for The Undying Lands with Gandalf and co., and well, just see for yourself.

We’ve included the first three parts up above, and you should head over to Ostertag’s Twitter for the deeply emotional conclusion (seriously, don’t say we didn’t warn you).

Molly Ostertag is the author of several graphic novels, including the award-winning The Witch Boy and its sequel, The Hidden Witch. She also draws the webcomic Strong Female Protagonist, written by Brennan Lee Mulligan, and is a writer on the upcoming Disney show The Owl House, airing in 2020.

citation

23 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.