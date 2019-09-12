Tor.com

HBO Announces Premiere Date for His Dark Materials

Thu Sep 12, 2019 10:46am 1 comment 2 Favorites [+]
Screenshot: BBC One

Prepare yourselves! HBO has announced the premiere date for its upcoming His Dark Materials series. The adaptation of Philip Pullman’s epic YA fantasy trilogy will hit the cable channel on November 4.

For those in the UK, it will arrive on BBC One and BBC iPlayer one day earlier, on November 3:

Here’s the show’s official synopsis, from HBO:

Based on author Philip Pullman’s beloved trilogy, His Dark Materials follows Lyra, a brave young woman from another world. Lyra’s quest to find her kidnapped friend leads her to uncover a sinister plot of a secret organization, encounter extraordinary beings and protect dangerous secrets.

His Dark Materials will have 16 episodes in its first season, and stars Dafne Keen as Lyra Belacqua, Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Coulter, James McAvoy as Lord Asriel, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby.

