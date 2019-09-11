Whoopi Goldberg and Alexander Skarsgård Have Joined the Cast of CBS’ The Stand

"Blurred Backgrounds FREE Downloads" by baechlerpics is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Update:

According to Entertainment Weekly, Alexander Skarsgård has been confirmed to play villain Randall Flagg.

Original article:

CBS’ adaptation of The Stand has found its Mother Abagail! Deadline has reported that Whoopi Goldberg will be playing the role of the 108-year-old psychic prophetess in Stephen King’s post-apocalyptic fantasy, written for CBS All Access by Josh Boone and Ben Cavell. The actor/comedian/talk show host made the announcement herself Wednesday on The View, joined by Stephen King.

They also revealed four more cast members, according to Deadline. When They See Us’ Jovan Adepo will play the hard-partying musician Larry Underwood, IT Chapter One and Two‘s Owen Teague has been cast as the socially awkward, Fran-obsessed Harold Lauder, Orange Is the New Black‘s Brad William Henke will play Tom Cullen, a plague survivor with an intellectual disability, and Rescue Me’s Daniel Sunjata will join as military-man Cobb.

Back in August, Deadline reported that James Marsden, Amber Heard, Assassination Nation’s Odessa Young, and 13 Reasons Why‘s Henry Zaga had been cast in the series. Marsden will play hard-working everyman Stu Redman, Heard will play the tormented, Randall-Flagg-haunted schoolteacher Nadine Cross, Young will play pregnant college student Fran Goldsmith, and Zaga will play Nick Andros, a deaf and mute twenty-something drifter.

Which leaves us waiting for…dun dun dun…the Man in Black, Randall Flagg. On Wednesday, Collider reported that Alexander Skarsgard will be taking on the role of The Stand‘s Big Bad, but this news has yet to be confirmed by an official source, so take it with a grain of salt.

There’s no word on a release date yet, although IMDb says the 10 episodes will air some time in 2020. In the meantime, check out our re-read of The Stand!

