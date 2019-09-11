Vimes! BBC America Casts Richard Dormer in Terry Pratchett Series, The Watch

Screenshot: HBO

TheWrap reports that BBC America has rounded out its cast of its upcoming adaptation of Terry Pratchett’s Discworld series, The Watch, with Richard Dormer (best known for playing Beric Dondarrion in HBO’s Game of Thrones) playing the series lead role. He’ll also be joined by Sam Adewunmi (Doctor Who), Marama Corlette (The City and The City), Adam Hugill (Pennysworth), Jo Eaton-Kent (The Romanoffs), and Lara Rossi (Robin Hood).

BBC Studios and Narrativia revealed last year that they were adapting Pratchett’s novel as a six-part TV series. The series isn’t a direct a adaptation of any single work by the late author, but of the Ankh-Morpork City Watch featured in a number of his books within the Discworld series — Guards! Guards!, Theatre of Cruelty, Men at Arms, Feet of Clay, Jingo, The Fifth Elephant, Night Watch, Thud!, and Snuff.

In August, Deadline revealed that BBC America cast Adam Hugill (Pennyworth) as Carrot Ironfoundersson, a naïve do-gooder who was raised by dwarves, who joins the Ankh-Morpork City Watch.

Dormer will play Sam Vimes, the City Watch’s long-suffering commander who made the Watch what it is. Adewunmi will play Carcer Dun, a villain who is trying to take control of the city to take revenge on reality; Corlette will play Corporal Angua, tasked with training Carrot; Eaton Kent will play Constable Cheery, “a non-binary forensics expert, ostracized by their kin and finding a new home and identity”; and Rossi will play Lady Sybil Ramkin, a vigilante who is trying to clean up the streets (and in the novels, is married to Commander Vimes.)

According to TheWrap, the series will now include eight episodes, and will begin production in South Africa at the end of the month, and is expected to debut in 2020.