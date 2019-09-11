The New Jurassic World Short-Film Takes Place One Year After Fallen Kingdom

Universal Studios

Update:

In a new interview with Collider, director Colin Trevorrow revealed all sorts of juicy, dino-y details about his new Jurassic World short film, Battle at Big Rock, which airs on FX this Sunday, September 15, and goes up online immediately after.

These could be considered spoilers if you want to go into the short film completely unaware. Read ahead at your own risk!

Here’s some nice, T-rex-sized spoiler space!

Who’s your favorite dinosaur?

In fact, what’s your hottest dinosaur take?

The plot: Trevorrow told Collider that Battle at Big Rock takes place one year after the events of Fallen Kingdom, and centers around “a family on a camping trip to Big Rock National Park, about 20 miles from where the last film ended.”

“There have been a few sightings, but this is the first major confrontation between dinosaurs and humans,” he said, adding, “It felt like a first step into a larger world after the last film. You have these animals loose in an unfamiliar environment, they’re disoriented, struggling to adapt. The first people they run into are bound to be camping. I wanted to see that.”

He also revealed that the film’s run-time is 8 minutes long (“an eternity on the internet”) and will feature two new species of dinos we haven’t seen in the films:

“The Nasutoceratops, which is a beautiful herbivore that feels like a Texas Longhorn. And the Allosaurus, one of the most iconic dinosaurs of all time. This one was a juvenile in the last movie. She’s all grown up now.”

Original article below:

Gather ’round, dino lovers! A brand-spanking-new Jurassic World short film is coming to FX this weekend. Director Colin Trevorrow made the surprise announcement himself on Tuesday, tweeting just the poster, the deets, and a short cast and crew list, plus one classic Jeff Goldblum quote (no, not that one).

Called Battle at Big Rock, the short-film stars André Holland, Natalie Martinez, Melody Hurd, and Pierson Salvador, and is written by Emily Carmichael.

There’s no word the run-time or any plot details, but Trevorrow’s tweet and poster is full of little Easter eggs begging for speculation. The eagle-eyed folks over at Slash Film noticed that the vehicles in the poster don’t look like those found on the Jurassic Park islands (they’re right: it looks like just a regular RV hooked to a car), which led them to theorize that the story could be set post-Fallen Kingdom and follow a family dealing with the now-freed dinosaurs roaming around America. (That would explain the small cast.)

This would also make sense with the signage, which refers to dinosaurs as “wildlife” and implores campers and hikers not to feed them. As for the Jeff Goldblum quote (how could we ever forget Jeff Goldblum), it’s from Fallen Kingdom as well: “These creatures were here before us. And if we’re not careful, they’ll be here after.” A quick refresher: this was said during a monolog that includes the line “Humans and dinosaurs are now gonna be forced to coexist” and ends, “We’ve entered a new era. Welcome to Jurassic World.”

Spoiler alert: he was right.

Jurassic World: Battle at Big Rock airs on FX Sunday, September 15. Non-USians can find it online “immediately after.”

“These creatures were here before us. And if we’re not careful, they’ll be here after.” pic.twitter.com/RYXDSbrOQ0 — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) September 10, 2019

BATTLE AT BIG ROCK

A Jurassic World Short Film

Sunday September 15 on FX — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) September 10, 2019

Starring

André Holland, Natalie Martinez,

Melody Hurd and Pierson Salvador

Cinematography by @LarryFong

Music by @AmieDoherty

Written with @EmilyCarmichael — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) September 10, 2019