Spider-Ham Is Getting A Comic Book Miniseries

Wed Sep 11, 2019 10:00am
Everyone’s favorite part-spider all-ham (and the breakout star of Into the Spider-Verse!) is getting a comic book series of his own! Marvel has announced it will be publishing the first issue of Peter Porker, The Spectacular Spider-Ham this winter.

Written by Zeb Wells and illustrated by Will Robson, the “Ham and Man story” will reunite Peter Porker with Peter Parker as they jump through time. According to io9, this will be a mini-series consisting of five issues.

This isn’t the first time Peter Porker has been the star of his own series. From 1985 to 1987, Marvel published the first iteration of Peter Porker, The Spectacular Spider-Ham, and the “stunning swine”/”porcine protector” even got his own one-shots like Ultimate Civil War: Spider-Ham and the Spider-Ham 25th Anniversary Special (yes, Peter Porker is an Old Millennial). Per Marvel itself, he’s also “featured prominently in just about every issue of the Spider-verse event” since.

Issue #1 of Peter Porker, The Spectacular Spider-Ham comes out this December.

