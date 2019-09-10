Check Out the Gorgeous Covers for the Spanish Translation of Binti

In both the hardcover and paperback editions, Nnedi Okorafor’s Hugo and Nebula award-winning Binti series has gifted us some absolutely stunning covers. The former, by illustrator Greg Ruth, are these photorealistic paintings of our heroine with the galaxy subtly twinkling across her face and hair. Meanwhile, the latter, by artist David Palumbo, take a more surreal approach and show Binti floating in space and in front of a Meduse.

The covers of the Spanish translations, published by Crononauta, are just as stunning: sacred geometry-esque portraits of Binti in a red and teal color scheme. Cover artist Dale Halvorsen (aka Joey Hi-Fi) just wrapped up the cover for book 3, Binti: La Mascarada Nocturna (Binti: The Night Masquerade in English), and he shared the front and back covers for all three volumes on Twitter. Check them out below!

Now that my work on the final book in the award-winning Binti series is done, I wanted to share all of my covers for the Spanish translation of Binti (written by @Nnedi & published by the lovely folks at @cronoCiFi ) pic.twitter.com/Ucrtb1SWXz — Joey Hi-Fi (@JoeyHiFi) September 10, 2019

Since front covers generally hog the spotlight, I just wanted to share the full covers I did for all 3 books in the Binti series (written by @Nnedi and published by @cronoCiFi ). The spine and back cover are often the unsung heroes of book cover design. pic.twitter.com/16eU18P4iz — Joey Hi-Fi (@JoeyHiFi) September 10, 2019

Binti and Binti: Hogar (Binti: Home in English) are out and currently available from Crononauta. Binti: La Mascarada Nocturna will be available October 10.