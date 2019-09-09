World Fantasy Award-Winning Author Fonda Lee to Write for Marvel’s Sword Master

Photo courtesy of the author; Sword Master #4 cover by Gunji

Fonda Lee, author of The Green Bone Saga, gets into the comics game as the co-writer for the on-going Marvel series Sword Master.

Marvel recently announced that Lee will join Sword Master’s writer-artist team Shuizhu, Greg Pak, Gunji, and Ario Anindito starting with issue #4.

The new series follows Chinese Superhero Lin Lie, the titular Sword Master, as he looks for his missing archaeologist father and uncovers the secrets of the black sword that was left behind. Each issue contains a second story that teams Lin Lie with classic Marvel character Shang-Chi, who’s due to appear in Phase 4 of the MCU. In issue #4 of Sword Master, Lin Lie goes back into the past to discover the origins of the magic sword, and also joins Shang-Chi in a fight against Ares, the God of War.

In an interview with Marvel, Lee talks about how Greg Pak asked her to write for the series, as well as what drew her to the comic.

What intrigued me about Sword Master is the fact that he’s basically a kid with more power and responsibility than he knows what to do with. I’m drawn to characters with difficult family legacies sitting on their shoulders, and Sword Master definitely fits that mold. His magical sword is immensely powerful…but it’s also his personal burden. At the end of the day, he just wants his dad back. I immediately liked the idea of him paired up with Shang-Chi and creating this fun dynamic of the seasoned fighter mentoring the cocky but insecure young hotshot.

Sword Master Issue #4 will be out October 2nd.

An earlier version of this article incorrectly referred to Lee as a guest writer rather than a co-writer.