Watch Robert Picardo Read a Rare Letter By Gene Roddenberry for Star Trek Day (Feat. Bill Nye the Science Guy)

Screenshot: The Planetary Society

Happy belated Star Trek Day! Sunday marked the 53rd anniversary of the national Trekkie holiday (aka the day the first-ever Star Trek episode aired), and cast and crew members past, present, and future rejoiced with some festive social media posts.

One of them was Star Trek: Voyager’s Robert Picardo, who went above and beyond in a video for The Planetary Society. To celebrate the happy occasion, he sat down (in Bill Nye the Science Guy’s office!!!) to read a rare letter from Gene Roddenberry he’d found in a box marked “Star Trek.”

The letter was originally sent out to a mailing list for Star Trek fans. In it, Roddenberry invited fans to join The Planetary Society, an organization founded by Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray, and Louis Friedman to support and advance space exploration efforts (and which also boasts Bill Nye and Robert Picardo as members). You can read the full letter (and see a photo of the original copy!) here.

This is far from the only piece of Star Trek memorabilia that Picardo shows off in the video. The box, which had a communicator pinned on it, also contained some OG Star Trek: The Next Generation scripts (come for the letter, stay for Picardo’s Jean-Luc Picard impression). Plus, Bill Nye has a cameo, in which he proudly displays a model of Jupiter that was used in Star Trek: the Motion Picture.

Well, what are you waiting for? Go on and hit play already!

