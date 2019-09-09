Tor.com

Joe Abercrombie Shares His Detailed Revision Process

Mon Sep 9, 2019
Photo credit: Lou Abercrombie

A Little Hatred, the first book in Joe Abercrombie’s new trilogy The Age of Madness, comes out next week, which means the Lord of Grimdark is hard at work on books 2 and 3. Book 3, The Beautiful Machine, is currently in the initial drafts phase, and the author announced last month that he’s in the final rounds of revision for book 2, The Trouble With Peace.

While many authors prefer to keep this part of the writing grind private (which, hey, we totally get), Abercrombie’s been very forthcoming about his revision process. In an ongoing Twitter thread, the author broke down all the steps he takes to whip a draft into shape. Check them out below!

We’ll update this page with more of Abercrombie’s revision tips once he moves on to the “detail of language” pass. In the meantime, get hype for the September 17 release of A Little Hatred from Orbit Books with some excerpts, which you can find here:

Excerpt 1 (Chapter One) at io9

Excerpt 2 (Chapter Two) at Barnes & Noble’s Sci-Fi/Fantasy blog

Excerpt 3 at Waterstones

Excerpt 4 at r/Fantasy

