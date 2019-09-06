Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Listen to a Wheel of Time Fan’s Opening Theme for the Upcoming TV Series

Fri Sep 6, 2019 1:29pm 36 comments 34 Favorites [+]
Art by Darrell K. Sweet

Amazon is turning Robert Jordan’s classic fantasy epic The Wheel of Time into a major streaming series, and like all shows, it’ll likely come with an opening credits theme. Expectations are high, considering that The Wheel of Time’s thematic television predecessor Game of Thrones, created such an ear worm of an opening theme. One composer in particular is wondering what may spring forth; so much so that he decided to create his own rendition of the theme, with help from the Budapest Orchestra.

The composer is Nikhil Koparkar, a Los Angeles-based musician who’s worked on a variety of film and television projects in recent years, including the score for a forthcoming fantasy film called The Candle and The Curse.

Koparkar explained to Tor.com that he discovered Jordan’s series shortly after Amazon announced that it was adapting the books, and blew through the entire 14-volume epic. “The incredible world Robert Jordan has created, combined with the epic and perilous journey of Moiraine, Rand, Matt, Perrin, Nynaeve, Egwene, Elayne and [company] is such a wellspring of inspiration,” he explained. “I was poring over The Eye Of The World and the maps when the melodic idea for this theme struck me.”

He says that the composition came together quickly, and he hired the Budapest Orchestra to bring it to life. “There’s just something about an orchestra playing with passion and intensity that nothing else can achieve,” he explained.

Koparkar noted that he’s been a longtime fan of the music for other fantasy epics, like Howard Shore’s score for Lord of the Rings. “It was definitely an inspiration in that sense when writing this piece of music.” He pointed to the numerous themes and character arcs present within the series, noting that it provided plenty of inspiration for his own rendition. His main goal, he says, was to “express musically the idea of the reluctant hero’s journey, as well as emphasize the cyclical and timeless nature of The Wheel Of Time.”

citation

36 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.