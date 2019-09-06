Gretel & Hansel Trailer Spookifies the Fairytale

Screenshot: Orion Pictures

You’re walking in the woods looking for food when you stumble upon an old witch’s cottage. What do you do?

The story of Hansel & Gretel is the latest fairytale to get the Hollywood scary movie treatment in Gretel & Hansel, directed by Oz Perkins.

The first teaser trailer was released earlier this week, complete with eerie woods, low light, and an old woman doing questionable things. Starring Sophia Lillis from IT as Gretel, the movie looks to follow the same structure of the fairytale, this time pushing Gretel more in the spotlight.

As reported by Indiewire:

In an interview with EW, Perkins said the reversed names in the title caught his attention. “It’s awfully faithful to the original story,” said the director. “It’s got really only three principal characters: Hansel, Gretel, and the Witch. We tried to find a way to make it more of a coming of age story. I wanted Gretel to be somewhat older than Hansel, so it didn’t feel like two twelve-year-olds — rather a sixteen-year-old and an eight-year-old. There was more of a feeling like Gretel having to take Hansel around everywhere she goes, and how that can impede one’s own evolution, how our attachments and the things that we love can sometimes get in the way of our growth.”

You can watch the teaser trailer below.

via [Orion Pictures]