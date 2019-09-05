Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Bean and Luci Go to Hell in the Disenchantment Season 2 Trailer

Thu Sep 5, 2019 11:00am 3 comments 1 Favorite [+]
Screenshot: Netflix

Matt Groenig’s Futurama-esque epic fantasy Disenchantment is coming back in just two weeks, and Netflix just dropped a brand new trailer for season two.

(Spoilers ahead for season 1 of Disenchantment, so click at your own peril.) 

But first, some friendly spoiler space!

 

 

 

 

Doesn’t it feel nice to be so spoiler-free?

 

 

 

 

Happy Thursday!

Season two picks up right where season one left off. When we last saw Princess Bean and co., her real mom Dagmar had turned pretty much all the denizens of Dreamland into cold, hard stone. Meanwhile, because Bean chose to de-stone Dagmar instead of saving Elfo, everyone’s favorite sweet-toothed elf sadly succumbed to his fatal arrow injury.

Luckily, Elfo isn’t gone for good. In the trailer, it looks like he’s happily chilling in Heaven, where he gets a call from an overjoyed Bean. To reuinte with Elfo, as well as save the citizens of Dreamland, Luci and Bean have to go to…dun dun dun…Hell.

Disenchantment returns to Netflix on September 20.

citation

3 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.