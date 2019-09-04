The Wheel of Time TV Show: Daniel Henney Will Play al’Lan Mandragoran

Credit: Amazon Studios. Art: Darrell K. Sweet

Amazon’s adaptation of The Wheel of Time has found its al’Lan Mandragoran! The show’s official Twitter account popped up after a few quiet #WoTWednesdays to announce that actor Daniel Henney will take on the role of Moiraine Sedai’s faithful Warder, all-around bad-ass warrior and…(well that might be a spoiler.)

Take note, new fans, there will be spoilers for the Wheel of Time in the comments below!

"I swear to stand against the Shadow so long as iron is hard and stone abides – to defend the Malkieri while one drop of blood remains. I swear to avenge what cannot be defended." Welcome @danielhenney as al'Lan Mandragoran. #TwitterOfTime #WoTWednesday pic.twitter.com/Gg5h1ly5Zp — The Wheel of Time on Prime (@WoTonPrime) September 4, 2019

This rounds out much of the main cast, with the actors for Nynaeve, Egwene, Rand, Mat, and Perrin having been revealed in mid-August, and with Rosamund Pike playing Moiraine.

Production on the show is ostensibly about to begin, so we may see a slew of additional casting announcements in the weeks to come. There are many important roles yet to be cast, including the gleeman Thom Merrilin, mysterious Min, studious and anxious Loial, Elayne Trakand and her troublesome brothers Gawyn and Galad, Elayne’s queen mother Morgase, and a whole host of villains, including Ba’alzamon him/itself.