The Booker Prize Announces Its 2019 Shortlist

The shortlist for the 2019 Booker Prize has been revealed!

The Booker Prize is the leading literary award given to what the judges believe to be the best novel of the year written in English and published in the UK and Ireland. Thirteen books were selected for the longlist in July, narrowed to just six for the shortlist. The winner will be announced October 14, 2019.

The shortlist was announced by Chair of Judges Peter Florence this morning, according to The Bookseller. The nominees are the following:

Testaments by Margaret Atwood

Quichotte by Salman Rushdie

Ducks, Newburyport by Lucy Ellman

10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World by Elif Shafak

Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo

An Orchestra of Minorities by Chigozie Obioma

When speaking about the nominees, Florence added: