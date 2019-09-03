Jonathan Frakes Says He Was a “Nervous Wreck” About Returning for Star Trek: Picard

Screenshot: CBS

If the impending debut of Star Trek: Picard is turning you into a bundle of nerves, fear not: Jonathan Frakes knows exactly how you feel. The actor/director dropped by Fan Expo Canada recently, Comic Book reported, where he revealed that the thought of reprising his role as Riker made him a “nervous wreck.”

“I hadn’t acted in a long, long, long time,” Frakes said, according to Comic Book. “I hadn’t played Riker in 18 years, and I’ve been very fortunate to be busy directing. I acted briefly in a movie in Winnipeg about 10 years ago. And I had a major anxiety attack because, for whatever reason, I’d forgotten to act. I forgot how to act. I was not a pretty picture for a few hours. I got my sh*t together and ended up doing fine.”

In addition to starring in the series, Frakes also directed episodes three and four. (He added that Sir Patrick Stewart’s “acting muscle” was “well-toned”.) As for any fan anxieties about the show, he put them all to rest.

“I think the fans are going to be thrilled and excited and surprised,” Frakes said, according to Comic Book. “I have had the privilege of reading the first couple of episodes and I have spent some time with Patrick who is so engaged…It’s wonderful. It’s smart. I’m excited about it. He is obviously more excited.

Star Trek: Picard will air on CBS All Access next year. For more of Frakes’ thoughts on returning for the series, head on over to Comic Book.