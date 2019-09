Screenshot: HBO

The HBO adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ graphic novel Watchmen has an official debut date, revealed in a recent tweet: October 20th.

As previously reported, the series is set in an alternate 2019, shaped by the events of the original comics.

If you’re still debating whether or not you’ll be renewing your lapsed HBO subscription, check out the trailer for Watchmen below.

via [HBO]