Doctor Who Writers From Russell T. Davies to Steven Moffat and More Pay Tribute to Terrance Dicks

Tue Sep 3, 2019

Doctor Who fans all around the world are mourning Terrance Dicks, one of the show’s most influential writers, after he passed away last week at the age of 84. The official Doctor Who fansite broke the news on Monday, tweeting, “just received comms that legendary #DoctorWho writer, Terrance Dicks has died. Genuinely gutted. An incredibly talented man who we had the pleasure of interviewing over the years. He also regularly took part in Q&As on the DWO Forums. He will be sorely missed!” 

According to The Guardian, Dicks wrote for Doctor Who from the ’60s to the ’80s and was the show’s script editor for six years. He also penned many Doctor Who novels, both original works and novelizations, as well as stage plays and audio works for the franchise. Dicks is responsible for introducing The Time Lords into Who canon, penned Fourth Doctor’s Tom Baker’s first episode, and wrote the show’s landmark 25th anniversary special The Five Doctors.

In the wake of his passing, Doctor Who‘s past and current writers and showrunners have taken to social media to say their goodbyes. Here are the heartfelt tributes from Mark Gatiss, Steven Moffat, Neil Gaiman, and many, many others.

