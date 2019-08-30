Screenshot: Paramount Pictures

Although packed with mesmerizing action-sequences and some truly scary CGI, the first Terminator: Dark Fate trailer didn’t give us much in the way of actual plot. Thankfully, it looks like they were saving all that for trailer two, which dropped on Thursday to coincide with August 29, aka Judgement Day, and gives us a more detailed look at the movie’s storyline.

This trailer begins with a fight scene between Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and cyborg Grace (Mackenzie Davis). Although Sarah introduces herself as the woman who averted Judgement Day and casually saved about 3 billion lives, Grace informs her that, unfortunately, this didn’t do much to change their fates. Now, the pair have to team up to protect a mysterious girl named Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) from a liquid Terminator disguised as a border patrol agent (Gabriel Luna). This forces them to seek help from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator, whom they track down at a cabin in the middle of nowhere, and whom Sarah promises to kill once all this is over.

There’s no sign of Edward Furlong, who’s reprising his role as John Connor, but we’re sure he’ll pop up in in a future trailer or two.

Terminator: Dark Fate arrives in theaters November 1.