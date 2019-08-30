BBC America’s Discworld Adaptation Has Found Its Carrot

It’s been a while since we heard anything about The Watch, BBC America’s adaptation of Terry Pratchett’s Discworld novels. But that changed on Thursday, when Deadline reported that the series has cast its first main character: Carrot, who will be played by actor Adam Hugill.

Hugill is a relative newcomer, with IMDb listing a role in the Pennyworth pilot as his earliest credit. He currently has four projects in post-production, and this year, he’ll feature in the war drama 1917, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden, and Andrew Scott, and WWII TV drama World on Fire.

In the series, Carrot Ironfoundersson is a naive 6′ 6” do-gooder who joins Ankh-Morpork’s motley police force after growing up raised by dwarves. Deadline has confirmed The Watch will, indeed, be based on the City Watch Discworld novels, and Bleeding Cool reports that the storyline will follow a “crime of the week” episodic storyline.

There’s no word yet on a release date, or other casting news, but we’ll update this page when that changes. In the meantime, who would you cast as our Vimes, Colon, Angua, Nobby, Vertrinari, Cheri, and Sybil?