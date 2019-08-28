Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

The Final Trailer for Joker Is Here

Wed Aug 28, 2019 12:13pm 17 comments 2 Favorites [+]
Screenshot: Warner Bros. Pictures

The final trailer for Todd Phillips’ Joker is here, and it shows a much darker side of Joaquin Phoenix’s Clown Prince of Crime than seen in previous clips.

While previous teasers and trailers posed the Joker as a downtrodden and misunderstood underdog, the new footage tracks his descent into villainhood. Starting with a clip of him talking down to his social worker, it then jumps to him seeing Robert De Niro’s character make fun of his stand-up routine on TV, which sparks a long, downward spiral that includes greasepaint, clown-masked flash mobs on the subway, a rebranding of his stand-up persona as The Joker, and a lot of unhinged laughs.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis, according to Dread Central:

Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.

Joker arrives in theaters October 4.

citation

17 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.