Revealing Benjamin Oliver’s The Loop

We’re pleased to share the cover for Benjamin Oliver’s The Loop, the start of a new dystopian science fiction series in the vein of The Maze Runner and The Fifth Wave—publishing with Scholastic in May 2020.

Sixteen-year-old Luka Kane has been wrongfully imprisoned inside The Loop, the futuristic death row where young offenders await their execution. Inmates have the option of taking part in “delays,” medical and scientific experiments that push back the date of their execution, but when rumors of war start to circulate, Luka realizes breaking out of The Loop might be his only chance to save himself.

The Loop has already been optioned by Lime Pictures for a multi-part television series developed by Louise Sutton, producer of Black Mirror! She writes, “This fantastic cover art really sets the scene for a YA sci-fi story. Our plans are for TV series are well under way.”