Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Revealing Benjamin Oliver’s The Loop

Wed Aug 28, 2019 2:30pm 1 comment 1 Favorite [+]

We’re pleased to share the cover for Benjamin Oliver’s The Loop, the start of a new dystopian science fiction series in the vein of The Maze Runner and The Fifth Wave—publishing with Scholastic in May 2020.

Sixteen-year-old Luka Kane has been wrongfully imprisoned inside The Loop, the futuristic death row where young offenders await their execution. Inmates have the option of taking part in “delays,” medical and scientific experiments that push back the date of their execution, but when rumors of war start to circulate, Luka realizes breaking out of The Loop might be his only chance to save himself.

Cover art by Maeve Norton

The Loop has already been optioned by Lime Pictures for a multi-part television series developed by Louise Sutton, producer of Black Mirror! She writes, “This fantastic cover art really sets the scene for a YA sci-fi story. Our plans are for TV series are well under way.”

citation

1 Comment

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.