Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Waukegan Public Library Unveils Statue to Honor Ray Bradbury

Mon Aug 26, 2019 5:12pm 5 comments Favorite This
Image: Waukegan Public Library

Last week would have been Ray Bradbury’s 99th birthday. Amongst the tributes posted to remember him by, the Waukegan Public Library in Waukegan, Illinois unveiled its own notable tribute: a massive statue featuring Bradbury riding atop a silver rocket ship.

The statue has been in the works for a number of years now: the Ray Bradbury Statue Committee launched a crowdfunding campaign to fund the project. The library finally installed the statue — named Fantastical Traveler—on Thursday. It was inspired by Bradbury’s poem, “If Only We Had Taller Been“:

Short man. Large dream. I send my rockets forth
between my ears,
Hoping an inch of Will is worth a pound of years.

Sculptor Zachary Oxman created the statue, saying that it was designed to honor “a literary icon and a beloved Waukeganite who gifted us his ever expanding universe of imagination, intellect and optimism for our future.”

Bradbury, who died in 2012, is best known for works such as The Martian Chronicles, Something Wicked This Way Comes, and of course, Fahrenheit 451. The statue feels like a wonderfully whimsical way to remember him by—and should be a good destination for fans of his works.

citation

5 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.