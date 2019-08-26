Tom Holland and Kevin Feige Talk About the Sony/Disney Spider-Man Schism

Screenshot: Sony Pictures

In the wake of last week’s fandom-melting news about Spider-Man being thrown out of the MCU, there are a ton of unanswered questions about the future of the franchise. Will Spider-Man have to be recast for a fourth time? How will the MCU explain Peter Parker’s absence? And is this failed negotiation just another ploy to make either Sony or Disney give in?

While Tom Holland doesn’t have the answer to any of those, he did reveal that he fully intends on staying in his Spidey-suit. After telling D23 audiences that “from the bottom of my heart…I love you 3000,” the actor spoke with Entertainment Weekly about Spider-Man’s future.

“Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” he told EW. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

This should quell some fears about poor Spider-Man getting put through the reboot machine yet again, although of course, this decision isn’t Holland’s to make.

EW also sat down with Marvel’s Kevin Feige at D23, and while Spider-Man negotiations aren’t completely dead between Disney and Sony, the producer’s comments weren’t particularly optimistic.

“I’m feeling about Spider-Man gratitude and joy,” Feige told EW at D23. “We got to make five films within the MCU with Spider-Man: two standalone films and three with the Avengers. It was a dream that I never thought would happen. It was never meant to last forever. We knew there was a finite amount of time that we’d be able to do this, and we told the story we wanted to tell, and I’ll always be thankful for that.”