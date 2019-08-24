Marvel Studios Reveals Black Panther 2, Eternals, and Black Widow Details at D23

Image: Marvel Studios

After last night’s news that it had three new shows for Disney+ on the way, Marvel Studios brought some new projects to its film presentation at D23 this weekend: Black Panther 2, the cast of The Eternals, and the first footage from Black Widow.

When Marvel unveiled its Phase 4 slate during San Diego Comic-Con back in July, there were some conspicuous absences, most notably a sequel to Black Panther. We don’t have to wonder about that any longer: T’Challa’s next adventure will hit theaters on May 6th, 2022. The studio didn’t reveal any footage or a title. Director Ryan Coogler said “we really, really want it to be right.”

The cast of Marvel Studios’ “The Eternals” takes the stage at #D23Expo. pic.twitter.com/1mvOxXJ8Dm — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 24, 2019

The studio also brought out the massive cast for The Eternals, which now includes Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington as the Black Knight, Gemma Chan as Sersi, and Barry Keoghan as Druid. The other previously-announced members of the cast were also on stage: Richard Madden (Ikaris), Angelina Jolie (Thena), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), and Don Lee (Gilgamesh, the Forgotten One.) The film will hit theaters next fall, on November 6th, 2020.

Finally, Marvel brought up some new footage of its next film, Black Widow, showing off some of the action, including David Harbour and Florence Pugh’s characters, the latter of which was confirmed as playing Black Widow’s sister Yelena. Unfortunately that footage doesn’t appear to be online yet either, but we won’t have long to wait: that movie will hit theaters on May 1st, 2020.