What’s the First Line of the First Book You’re Reading in 2019?

Tue Jan 1, 2019 12:00pm 114 comments 3 Favorites [+]

New year, new books! New Years resolutions can be a pain, but tackling a reading pile feels oh-so satisfying. Do you have any goals? Number of books to read? A series you’ve been dying to tackle? An author you’d like to get to know?

And more importantly: what is the first line of the book you’re reading right now?

We’ll give you a few to start with—we’ve whited out the names of the books themselves, so that everyone can have a go at guessing them!

Natalie’s First Line of the Year: “The library at Osthorne Academy for Young Mages was silent save for the whisper of the books in the Theoretical Magic section.”

Book: Magic for Liars by Sarah Gailey

Leah’s First Line of the Year: “In the photographs, they don’t look like people who might make you want to change your life.”

BookThe Life You Save May Be Your Own: An American Pilgrimage by Paul Elie

Emily’s First Line of the Year: “There was a girl who lived on the streets in a northern city. She was sixteen years old when she found God, and had just turned seventeen when God abandoned her.”

Book: Afterparty by Daryl Gregory

Molly’s First Line of the Year: “Some time ago—never mind how long precisely—I slipped off the map of the world.”

Book: Confessions of the Fox by Jordy Rosenberg

Sarah’s First Line of the Year: “In a house, on a street, in a town ordinary enough in every aspect to cross over its own roots and become remarkable there lived a girl named Katherine Victoria Lundy.”

Book: In An Absent Dream by Seanan McGuire

Tell us what your first line of the year is! (And remember to white out the name of the book if you want to make a game of it…)

