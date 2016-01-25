Rocket Talk Episode 70: Megan O’Keefe

Welcome back to the Rocket Talk podcast!

The podcast took some time off off to recharge the batteries, but we’re back and ready to go. This week, Justin is joined by Angry Robot author Megan O’Keefe, whose debut novel Steal the Sky was published earlier this month. The conversation covers her path to publication, Reddit, and soap making, among other things.

Additionally, we’re starting a new segment on Rocket Talk in which Justin reviews a book or short story at the end of every episode. This week’s title is Stina Leicht’s Cold Iron.

Note: This week’s episode has some audio issues during the interview portion.

Megan O’Keefe is the author of Steal the Sky. In 2014, she won Writers of the Future for her short story, “Another Range of Mountains.” She lives in the California Bay Area and makes soap for a living—you can find her soap and other fragrant products at Blushie.

Today’s review covers Stina Leicht’s debut novel Cold Iron—a flintlock epic fantasy available from Saga Press.

If you have an idea for an episode of Rocket Talk or would like to come on as a guest, reach out to Justin Landon at [email protected]. You can find all of the episodes of Rocket Talk on Tor.com here.