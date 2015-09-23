Tor.com

Secret Coders: Lost & Found

and
Wed Sep 23, 2015

In Gene Luen Yang’s latest project, programming takes center stage, as he creates a preliminary introduction to coding through the adventures of three schoolkids. A missing dog?  This is clearly a job for… the Giant Flying Laser Turtle! But will Eni, Hopper, and Josh be able to figure out how to control the turtle so that no one (including the dog) gets shot with a laser? Find out below in the Tor.com Original Comic “Lost & Found”!

The Secret Coders series is the first collaboration between author Gene Luen Yang and artist Mike Holmes. The first book—with further adventures of Hopper, Eni, and Josh—will be available September 29th from First Second.

 

