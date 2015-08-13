Tor.com

Little Robot

Thu Aug 13, 2015

When a little girl finds an adorable robot in the woods, she presses a button and accidentally activates him for the first time. Now, she finally has a friend. But the big, bad robots are coming to collect the little guy for nefarious purposes, and it’s all up to a five-year-old armed only with a wrench and a fierce loyalty to her mechanical friend to save the day!

Ben Hatke brings his signature sweetness to Little Robot—a simple, moving story about friendship and overcoming fears that will appeal to readers of all ages.

 

 

