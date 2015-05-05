Watch the Trailer for Puppet Epic Yamasong: March of the Hollows

Dark Dunes Productions has released the trailer/sizzle reel for Yamasong: March of the Hollows, an epic puppet adventure that’s equal parts The Dark Crystal and Princess Mononoke. It’s also the first major non-Muppet puppet film to be made in the U.S. since Team America. Sam Koji Hale is directing the film, written by Ekaterina Sedia, with Toby Froud (a.k.a. the baby from Labyrinth) and Heather Henson serving as executive producers, Mallory O’Meara, recent Rocket Talk guest, is the producer.

Also bringing the film to life is a talented voice cast including Nathan Fillion and Abigail Breslin as leads Shojun and Nani; plus George Takei, Whoopi Goldberg, Freida Pinto, Malcolm McDowell, Bruce Davison, Peter Weller, and Ed Asner.

Here’s more about the plot:

An automaton girl and tortoise warrior journey with a band of outlaws on an incredible quest. Their one hope to defeat a sinister mechanized army and save the creatures of their world is to find a legendary relic.

Watch the trailer:

No word yet on release date, but you can follow along with the production on Dark Dunes’ Twitter and the official Yamasong Facebook page.