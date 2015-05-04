Tor.com

Snap a Shelfie and Get an Ebook with BitLit!

Mon May 4, 2015

Tor Books is thrilled to announce a new partnership with BitLit, a free app that lets you download ebook copies of your paper library. By partnering with BitLit, we’ve made it possible for you to be able to download an ebook for any Tor/Forge book you own in print!

Here’s how it works:

  1. Download the free app for iOS or Android.
  2. Take a picture of your bookshelf (a.k.a. a “shelfie”). The app will identify all of your books and tell you which books are eligible to bundle.
  3. Take a picture of your name on the copyright page to claim your bundled ebook.

Tor Books BitLit app partnership shelfie

Starting now, you will be able to download any Tor/Forge bundled ebooks for $2.99. As always, bundled ebooks from Tor/Forge are DRM-Free.

We can’t wait for you to try out our books on BitLit!

