Announcing the 2015 Hugo Award Nominees

The nominees for the 2015 Hugo Awards have been announced. Check out the full list below.

The nominees that follow were chosen by popular vote of members of Loncon 3 (the 2014 Worldcon), Sasquan (the 2015 Worldcon) and MidAmeriCon II (the 2016 Worldcon).

A total of 2122 valid nomination forms were received (2119 online and 3 paper).

A list of the top 15 nominees in each category, along with the number of nominations received by each, will be released after the Hugo Awards Ceremony on Saturday, 22 August, 2015 at Sasquan in Spokane, Washington.

BEST NOVEL (1827 ballots)

Ancillary Sword by Ann Leckie (Orbit US; Orbit UK)

by Ann Leckie (Orbit US; Orbit UK) The Dark Between the Stars by Kevin J. Anderson (Tor Books)

by Kevin J. Anderson (Tor Books) The Goblin Emperor by Katherine Addison (Sarah Monette) (Tor Books)

by Katherine Addison (Sarah Monette) (Tor Books) Skin Game: A Novel of the Dresden Files by Jim Butcher (Roc Books)

by Jim Butcher (Roc Books) The Three Body Problem, Cixin Liu, Ken Liu translator (Tor Books)

BEST NOVELLA (1083 ballots)

Big Boys Don’t Cry by Tom Kratman (Castalia House)

by Tom Kratman (Castalia House) “Flow” by Arlan Andrews, Sr. (Analog, Nov 2014)

by Arlan Andrews, Sr. (Analog, Nov 2014) One Bright Star to Guide Them by John C. Wright (Castalia House)

by John C. Wright (Castalia House) “Pale Realms of Shade” by John C. Wright (The Book of Feasts & Seasons, Castalia House)

by John C. Wright (The Book of Feasts & Seasons, Castalia House) “The Plural of Helen of Troy” by John C. Wright (City Beyond Time: Tales of the Fall of Metachronopolis, Castalia House)

BEST NOVELETTE (1031 ballots)

“Ashes to Ashes, Dust to Dust, Earth to Alluvium” by Gray Rinehart (Orson Scott Card’s InterGalactic Medicine Show, May 2014)

by Gray Rinehart (Orson Scott Card’s InterGalactic Medicine Show, May 2014) “Championship B’tok” by Edward M Lerner (Analog, Sept 2014)

by Edward M Lerner (Analog, Sept 2014) “The Day The World Turned Upside Down” by Thomas Olde Heuvelt (Lightspeed Magazine, April 2014)

by Thomas Olde Heuvelt (Lightspeed Magazine, April 2014) “The Journeyman: In the Stone House” by Michael F. Flynn (Analog, June 2014)

by Michael F. Flynn (Analog, June 2014) “The Triple Sun: A Golden Age Tale” by Rajnar Vajra (Analog, Jul/Aug 2014)

SHORT STORY (1174 ballots)

“On A Spiritual Plain” by Lou Antonelli (Sci Phi Journal #2, Nov 2014)

by Lou Antonelli (Sci Phi Journal #2, Nov 2014) “The Parliament of Beasts and Birds” by John C. Wright (The Book of Feasts & Seasons, Castalia House)

by John C. Wright (The Book of Feasts & Seasons, Castalia House) “A Single Samurai” , Steven Diamond (The Baen Big Book of Monsters, Baen Books)

, Steven Diamond (The Baen Big Book of Monsters, Baen Books) “Totaled” by Kary English (Galaxy’s Edge magazine, July 2014)

by Kary English (Galaxy’s Edge magazine, July 2014) “Turncoat” by Steve Rzasa (Riding the Red Horse, Castalia House)

BEST RELATED WORK (1150 ballots)

“The Hot Equations: Thermodynamics and Military SF” by Ken Burnside (Riding the Red Horse, Castalia House)

by Ken Burnside (Riding the Red Horse, Castalia House) Letters from Gardner by Lou Antonelli (The Merry Blacksmith Press)

by Lou Antonelli (The Merry Blacksmith Press) Transhuman and Subhuman: Essays on Science Fiction and Awful Truth by John C. Wright (Castalia House)

by John C. Wright (Castalia House) “Why Science is Never Settled” by Tedd Roberts (Baen.com)

by Tedd Roberts (Baen.com) Wisdom from my Internet by Michael Z. Williamson (Patriarchy Press)

BEST GRAPHIC STORY (785 ballots)

Ms. Marvel Vol 1: No Normal written by G. Willow Wilson, illustrated by Adrian Alphona and Jake Wyatt, (Marvel Comics)

written by G. Willow Wilson, illustrated by Adrian Alphona and Jake Wyatt, (Marvel Comics) Rat Queens Volume 1: Sass and Sorcery written by Kurtis J. Weibe, art by Roc Upchurch (Image Comics)

written by Kurtis J. Weibe, art by Roc Upchurch (Image Comics) Zombie Nation Book #2: Reduce Reuse Reanimate by Carter Reid (The Zombie Nation)

by Carter Reid (The Zombie Nation) Saga, Volume 3 written by Brian K. Vaughan, illustrated by Fiona Staples (Image Comics)

written by Brian K. Vaughan, illustrated by Fiona Staples (Image Comics) Sex Criminals, Vol. 1: One Weird Trick written by Matt Fraction, art by Chip Zdarsky (Image Comics)

DRAMATIC PRESENTATION (LONG FORM) (1285 ballots)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier screenplay by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely, concept and story by Ed Brubaker, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo ((Marvel Entertainment, Perception, Sony Pictures Imageworks)

screenplay by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely, concept and story by Ed Brubaker, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo ((Marvel Entertainment, Perception, Sony Pictures Imageworks) Edge of Tomorrow screenplay by Christopher McQuarrie, Jez Butterworth, and John-Henry Butterworth, directed by Doug Liman (Village Roadshow; RatPac-Dune Entertainment; 3 Arts Entertainment; Viz Productions)

screenplay by Christopher McQuarrie, Jez Butterworth, and John-Henry Butterworth, directed by Doug Liman (Village Roadshow; RatPac-Dune Entertainment; 3 Arts Entertainment; Viz Productions) Guardians of the Galaxy written by James Gunn and Nicole Perlman, directed by James Gunn (Marvel Studios, Moving Picture Company)

written by James Gunn and Nicole Perlman, directed by James Gunn (Marvel Studios, Moving Picture Company) Interstellar screenplay by Jonathan Nolan and Christopher Nolan, directed by Christopher Nolan (Paramount Pictures, as Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures, Lynda Obst Productions, Syncopy)

screenplay by Jonathan Nolan and Christopher Nolan, directed by Christopher Nolan (Paramount Pictures, as Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures, Lynda Obst Productions, Syncopy) The Lego Movie written by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, story by Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, directed by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller (Warner Bros. Pictures, Village Roadshow Pictures, RatPac-Dune Entertainment, LEGO System A/S, Vertigo Entertainment, Lin Pictures, Warner Bros. Animation (as Warner Animation Group))

DRAMATIC PRESENTATION (SHORT FORM) (938 ballots)

Doctor Who: “Listen” written by Steven Moffat directed by Douglas Mackinnon (BBC Television)

written by Steven Moffat directed by Douglas Mackinnon (BBC Television) The Flash: “Pilot” teleplay by Andrew Kreisberg & Geoff Johns, story by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg & Geoff Johns, directed by David Nutter (The CW; Berlanti Productions, DC Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television)

teleplay by Andrew Kreisberg & Geoff Johns, story by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg & Geoff Johns, directed by David Nutter (The CW; Berlanti Productions, DC Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television) Game of Thrones: “The Mountain and the Viper” written by David Benioff & D. B. Weiss, directed by Alex Graves ((HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; Television 360; Startling Television and Generator Productions)

written by David Benioff & D. B. Weiss, directed by Alex Graves ((HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; Television 360; Startling Television and Generator Productions) Grimm: “Once We Were Gods” written by Alan DiFiore, directed by Steven DePaul (NBC; GK Productions, Hazy Mills Productions, Universal TV)

written by Alan DiFiore, directed by Steven DePaul (NBC; GK Productions, Hazy Mills Productions, Universal TV) Orphan Black: “By Means Which Have Never Yet Been Tried”written by Graham Manson, directed by John Fawcett (Temple Street Productions, Space/BBC America)

BEST EDITOR (SHORT FORM) (870 ballots)

Jennifer Brozek

Vox Day

Mike Resnick

Edmund R. Schubert

Bryan Thomas Schmidt

BEST EDITOR (LONG FORM) (712 ballots)

Vox Day

Sheila Gilbert

Jim Minz

Anne Sowards

Toni Weisskopf

BEST PROFESSIONAL ARTIST (753 ballots)

Julie Dillon

Kirk DouPonce

Nick Greenwood

Alan Pollack

Carter Reid

BEST SEMIPROZINE (660 ballots)

Abyss & Apex , Wendy Delmater editor and publisher

, Wendy Delmater editor and publisher Andromeda Spaceways In-Flight Magazine , Andromeda Spaceways Publishing Association Incorporated, 2014 editors David Kernot and Sue Bursztynski

, Andromeda Spaceways Publishing Association Incorporated, 2014 editors David Kernot and Sue Bursztynski Lightspeed Magazine , edited by John Joseph Adams, Stefan Rudnicki, Rich Horton, Wendy N. Wagner, and Christie Yant

, edited by John Joseph Adams, Stefan Rudnicki, Rich Horton, Wendy N. Wagner, and Christie Yant Beneath Ceaseless Skies , edited by Scott H. Andrews

, edited by Scott H. Andrews Strange Horizons, Niall Harrison Editor-in-Chief

BEST FANZINE (576 ballots)

Black Gate edited by John O’Neill

edited by John O’Neill Elitist Book Reviews edited by Steve Diamond

edited by Steve Diamond Journey Planet edited by James Bacon, Chris Garcia, Alissa McKersie, Colin Harris and Helen Montgomery

edited by James Bacon, Chris Garcia, Alissa McKersie, Colin Harris and Helen Montgomery The Revenge of Hump Day edited by Tim Bolgeo

edited by Tim Bolgeo Tangent SF Online edited by Dave Truesdale

BEST FANCAST (668 ballots)

Adventures in SF Publishing Brent Bower (Executive Producer), Kristi Charish, Timothy C. Ward & Moses Siregar III (Co-Hosts, Interviewers and Producers)

Brent Bower (Executive Producer), Kristi Charish, Timothy C. Ward & Moses Siregar III (Co-Hosts, Interviewers and Producers) Dungeon Crawlers Radio Daniel Swenson (Producer/Host), Travis Alexander & Scott Tomlin (Hosts), Dale Newton (Host/Tech), Damien Swenson (Audio/Video Tech)

Daniel Swenson (Producer/Host), Travis Alexander & Scott Tomlin (Hosts), Dale Newton (Host/Tech), Damien Swenson (Audio/Video Tech) Galactic Suburbia Podcast Alisa Krasnostein, Alexandra Pierce, Tansy Rayner Roberts (Presenters) and Andrew Finch (Producer)

Alisa Krasnostein, Alexandra Pierce, Tansy Rayner Roberts (Presenters) and Andrew Finch (Producer) The Sci Phi Show Jason Rennie

Jason Rennie Tea and Jeopardy Emma Newman & Peter Newman

BEST FAN WRITER (777 ballots)

Dave Freer

Amanda S. Green

Jeffro Johnson

Laura J. Mixon

Cedar Sanderson

BEST FAN ARTIST (296 ballots)

Ninni Aalto

Brad Foster

Elizabeth Leggett

Spring Schoenhuth

Steve Stiles

CAMPBELL AWARD FOR BEST NEW WRITER (851 ballots)

Award for the best new professional science fiction or fantasy writer of 2013 or 2014, sponsored by Dell Magazines (not a Hugo Award).

Wesley Chu *

Jason Cordova

Kary English *

Rolf Nelson

Eric. S. Raymond

*Finalists in their 2nd year of eligibility.

Post updated 14 April 2015: The following changes reflect eligibility rulings by Hugo administrator John Lorentz.

“Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” by John C. Wright was previously published on a web site in 2013. Replacing Wright’s novelette on the ballot is “The Day The World Turned Upside Down” by Thomas Olde Heuvelt (Lightspeed Magazine, April 2014).

Jon Eno did not publish any qualifying artwork in 2014; Kirk DouPonce has been elevated to take Eno’s place in the Best Professional Artist category.

Post updated 17 April 2015: The 2015 Hugo Award Administrators have announced that two of the finalists originally announced for the 2015 Hugo Awards have withdrawn their acceptances and will not appear on the final ballot.

In the Best Novel category, Lines of Departure by Marko Kloos was withdrawn by its author. It has been replaced by The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu (translated by Ken Liu).

In the Best Short category, “Goodnight Stars” by Annie Bellet was withdrawn by its author. It has been replaced by “A Single Samurai” by Steven Diamond.