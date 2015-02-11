Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

The Tallest Doll in New York City

Wed Feb 11, 2015 11:30am Post a comment Favorite This

Nebula Award-nominated author Maria Dahvana Headley has always loved Damon Runyon’s stylized faux-reporting on New York City. This is her version of a Runyon tale—this one dealing with the architectural guys and dolls of New York City—and a valentine to all the beautiful buildings she knows.

It’s Valentine’s Day, 1938, and the Chrysler Building’s tired of waiting on the corner of Forty-second and Lex for a certain edifice to notice her. Here’s the story of what might happen if two of New York’s greatest creations met on a day built for romance.

This short story was acquired and edited by editor Liz Gorinsky.

[Read “The Tallest Doll in New York City” by Maria Dahvana Headley]

citation

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.