The Tallest Doll in New York City

Nebula Award-nominated author Maria Dahvana Headley has always loved Damon Runyon’s stylized faux-reporting on New York City. This is her version of a Runyon tale—this one dealing with the architectural guys and dolls of New York City—and a valentine to all the beautiful buildings she knows.

It’s Valentine’s Day, 1938, and the Chrysler Building’s tired of waiting on the corner of Forty-second and Lex for a certain edifice to notice her. Here’s the story of what might happen if two of New York’s greatest creations met on a day built for romance.

This short story was acquired and edited by editor Liz Gorinsky.

