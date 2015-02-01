Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

The 2014 Locus Recommended Reading List

Sun Feb 1, 2015 8:35am Post a comment Favorite This

The 2014 Locus Recommended Reading List is out. The list is a consensus by Locus editors and reviewers. Essays by many of these contributors, highlighting their  favorite books and stories, are published in the February issue.

We are very proud and excited to see fifteen Tor.com stories on the list this year!

Novellas

Novellettes

Short Stories

You can see the full list of recommended novels, short fiction, non-fiction, and art books on the Locus website.

citation

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.