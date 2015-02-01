The 2014 Locus Recommended Reading List is out. The list is a consensus by Locus editors and reviewers. Essays by many of these contributors, highlighting their favorite books and stories, are published in the February issue.
We are very proud and excited to see fifteen Tor.com stories on the list this year!
Novellas
- “Where the Trains Turn”, Pasi Ilmari Jääskeläinen
- “The Mothers of Voorhisville”, by Mary Rickert
Novellettes
- “The End of the End of Everything”, by Dale Bailey
- “Sleep Walking Now and Then”, by Richard Bowes
- “The Litany of Earth”, by Ruthanna Emrys
- “A Short History of the Twentieth Century, or, When You Wish Upon a Star”, by Kathleen Ann Goonan
- “Among the Thorns”, by Veronica Schanoes
- “The Insects of Love”, by Genevieve Valentine
- “The Colonel”, by Peter Watts
- “The Devil in America”, by Kai Ashante Wilson
Short Stories
- “This Chance Planet”, by Elizabeth Bear
- “The Tallest Doll in New York City”, by Maria Dahvana Headley
- “Chapter Six”, by Stephen Graham Jones
- “Combustion Hour”, by Yoon Ha Lee
- “The Walking-Stick Forest”, by Anna Tambour
You can see the full list of recommended novels, short fiction, non-fiction, and art books on the Locus website.
