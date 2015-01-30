“The Great Speck” (Excerpt)

This never-before-published collection of fourteen funny and inventive tales by acclaimed author Sir Terry Pratchett features a memorable cast of inept wizards, sensible heroes, and unusually adventuresome tortoises.

Available February 3rd from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Dragons at Crumbling Castle celebrates Pratchett’s inimitable wordplay and irreverent approach to the conventions of storytelling, and includes more than one hundred black-and-white illustrations by Mark Beech.

These accessible and mischievous tales are an ideal introduction for young readers to this beloved author, while established fans of Pratchett’s work will savor the playful presentation of the themes and ideas that inform his best-selling novels. Below, read “The Great Speck,” a story about the tiny people living on a grain of dust.

.