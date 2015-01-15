Game of Thrones In Space”: Watch the Trailer for James S. A. Corey’s The Expanse

Oh wow, you know, you read about these things and it seems like a good idea but then suddenly there’s a trailer and it’s real. You can’t believe it’s real. And really, really evocative of the Battlestar Galactica reboot.

Check out the trailer for Syfy’s 10-episode The Expanse, based on the James S. A. Corey space opera books, coming in 2015.

WAH! Mike! Mike from Breaking Bad is in space now! How’d he get up there?

Update: Here are some screencaps for folks who can’t watch the trailer: