Congratulations to Andy Duncan and Ellen Klages, who recently won a 2014 World Fantasy Award for their Tor.com Original novella, “Wakulla Springs”!

Wakulla Springs, in the Florida panhandle, is the deepest submerged freshwater cave system in the world. Read “Wakulla Springs” below—we hope it will surprise and delight you as much as it surprised and delighted us.

This novella was acquired and edited for Tor.com by senior editor Patrick Nielsen Hayden.

[Read “Wakulla Springs” by Andy Duncan and Ellen Klages]