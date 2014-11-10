Margot Robbie Reportedly Cast as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad

Tor.com

Collider reports that Warner Bros’ Suicide Squad has cast its first villain: Margot Robbie will reportedly play Harley Quinn. Citing unknown sources, Collider says that the Wolf of Wall Street actress will play the Joker’s girlfriend, who has evolved into a beloved comic book character who currently has her own ongoing series.

Though Robbie is still something of an unknown, she’s a great choice. She caught audiences’ attention in 2013’s Wolf as Leonardo DiCaprio’s trophy wife, who’s a lot more savvy than she initially seems, and who struggles to leave an abusive marriage. Interestingly, several aspects of this character match up to Harley, who started out as a psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum until the Joker psychologically manipulated her into falling in love with him.

Robbi’s next starring projects are the con thriller Focus opposite Will Smith (who’s also rumored for consideration in Suicide Squad) and the upcoming sci-fi drama Z for Zachariah.

David Ayer describes Suicide Squad—out August 5, 2016—as “a Dirty Dozen with supervillains.” It’s Warner Bros’ next DC Comics movie after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, so we’ll likely hear more casting news and confirmations in the coming months.

