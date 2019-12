Alright, everyone. There were rumors, and suggestions, and we’ve all had our opinions on the matter, but this is it. The real title for Episode VII.

It was just released by the Star Wars official Twitter account, so this is definitely the real deal. It’s becoming REAL, you guys.

We like it! It sounds, you know, like Star Wars! Although we are wondering what happened to the Force after Return of the Jedi, then. Did it take a nap maybe?

Aw, sleepy Force.